Littlehampton martial arts centre wins Butlin’s Cup after just weeks of opening

The British Military Martial Arts centre in High Street, Littlehampton, won the Butlin’s Cup for kata and board breaking after being open for just six weeks.

The martial arts centre is run by Gary Hart, ex-Parachute Regiment and Special Forces soldier, with full support from his fiancée, Poppy.

Having worked as a bodyguard in Cuba and the South of France, Gary has a wealth of experience and teaches children from as young as four the acts of protection and discipline, and has entered some children into the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO), an open kickboxing competition at the NEC, Birmingham next May.

Gary said: “A key point to the dojo is that we believe in discipline and fairness balanced in the right way. The rest falls into place.”

The gym already has a lot lined up for the future. Fifteen-time world kickboxing champion Elijah Everill will be joining the centre to focus on building a competitive team, a planned masterclass seminar in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai Boxing will be happening once a month – an affiliation with Madhatters martial arts school in Chichester, and the martial arts centre will be running a second launch for new people wishing to join.

All names will go in Gary’s beret and the winner picked out will win a year’s training for free.