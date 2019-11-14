Littlehampton man meets daughter for first time, 36 years after her birth

A Littlehampton resident met his American daughter for the first time – 36 years after she was born – after a chance DNA test led to them finding each other.

Keith Robinson knew he had fathered a girl during his time at the University of Utah – but had never met her until she flew in from Utah last month.

Keith tried over many years to gain contact with his daughter, Misty Goodrich, after he was forced to leave America, yet nothing ever came of his attempts.

He had desperately wanted to be part of his newborn daughter’s life after he was contacted and informed of her birth but distance and money made it difficult.

Misty grew just North ofSalt Lake City, Utah, and knew nothing of her father, other than he was of European descent.

Last Christmas she was gifted a DNA test, and in April her husband Colton convinced her to take it.

When looking through the DNA matches section of her results, she discovered a top match, a first cousin named Hayley.

She immediately reached out to her newly discovered cousin, and Hayley went on to tell her that she knew her uncle had fathered a baby in America.

As they began talking Hayley offered to send over some emails about what she knew about her uncle’s daughter – and in one was a photo of Misty of a baby that Keith had been sent.

Misty said: “DNA is concrete proof but that photo of me as a baby, in their possession, sealed the deal.

“It was a stunning realisation that I had found my birth father and his side of the family.”

Misty was then put in contact with Keith through her cousin Hayley and the pair began speaking every day.

Misty, along with Colton, decided to fly over to England on October 29 to meet Keith for the first time.

Commenting on their time together, Keith said: “I have been in another world since Misty got here.

“I almost gave up, but I turned to God and prayed instead.

“Don’t give up your prayers, – mine took 36 years.”

Misty described how being able to meet her father had affected her life.

She said: “Finding my birth father and his family has given me great closure and filled my heart.”

While in the UK, Misty celebrated her dad’s 68th birthday with him.

The pair have vowed to stay in contact and are hoping more visits can be planned in the future.