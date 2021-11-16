Littlehampton man, 62, has gone missing
A search is underway for a missing man, last seen in Littlehampton town centre.
Sussex Police has appealed for information to help find Nicholas, who hasn't been seen since around 11.30am on Friday (November 12).
The 62-year-old is described as white, thin, 5ft 6in tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.
A police spokesperson added: "He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, grey tracksuit bottoms, an ivory or white coloured leather jacket and dark blue shoes.
"Nicholas also has links to Brighton and Eastbourne."
Anyone who sees Nicholas or has information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1268 of 12/11.
