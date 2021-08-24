Littlehampton LOVE Local Arts events end this weekend

From July 31, the LOVE Local Arts events have seen Littlehampton come together for free family fun in the High Street.

Last weekend saw people create a giant mural for the town centre, and children enjoyed getting creative with chalk the weekend before – click here to see pictures from the events.

Littlehampton mayor Michelle Molloy said she and her family had fun joining in with the mural creation last weekend. She added: “I had a fabulous time learning about using spray paint in a safe and non-damaging way.

Local artists' enterprise, Littlehampton’s Organisation of Community Arts will be offering The Chalk Experience for people to get creative on the High Street. Photo from Littlehampton Town Council DFRTADJzAppq1AE9eAb-

“UCanSpray explained how they have done lots of work with young people to educate them on spraying safely.

“They encourage the use of different media such as old vinyl records instead of walls and for permission to be sought before spraying an area.

“My family and I had fun joining in with other participants and being part of the mural creation.

“The final instalment of the LOVE Local Arts events is next weekend and I urge people to come along to the High Street and enjoy the free entertainment.”

Beautiful Creatures Theatre will be serving up 'Rat Choc Chip' ice-cream with a furry surprise. Photo from Littlehampton Town Council

The fifth and final event will have interactive music, puppetry, and the opportunity to get creative with chalk again.

The Beautiful Creaters Theatre will be there serving ‘Rat Choc Chip’ ice-cream with a furry surprise, local artists’ enterprise Littlehampton’s Organisation of Community Arts (LOCA) will be offering The Chalk Experience to bring the High Street to life, and the Bell Orchestra will be entertaining crowds with their interactive musical game which invites audiences of all ages to come together to play beautiful melodies on a set of giant chimes.

A spokesperson for LOVE Local Arts events said: “Audiences stop to listen to the unique sounds, captivated by the spectacle and charmed by the joy of watching participants learn the sequences and tuning in to each other.

“With a playful invitation and ceremonial tone, this unique instrument will create many memorable moments of togetherness on

The Bell Orchestra, an interactive musical game, will invite audiences of all ages to come together to play on a set of giant chimes. Photo from Littlehampton Town Council