Littlehampton Leap: Event raises one of its largest-ever fundraising totals

Brave – and perhaps a bit barmy – jumpers plunged into the River Arun for charity: and its organiser said it was one of the best years yet.

On Sunday, the Littlehampton Leap attracted hundreds of spectators at Littlehampton’s Red Bridge – and according to Gary Moore from Arun Divers, which runs the popular event, it had raised £6,000 so far, with more to be counted.

He said: “£4,000 is a good number for us, so this figure is great.”

This year’s beneficiaries are Coastal West Sussex Mind, an independent local mental health charity, and the Pink Pub Bike Club Foundation.

Representatives from both – particularly the latter, pictured wearing pink T-shirts – came out in force to support the leap.

Gary said: “It was one of the best years we have had so far.

“It was a really brilliant day. The bad weather held off just long enough and we had a good turnout – more than 40 jumpers – and we average at about 30.”

Many people use the event as an excuse to dress up in costume.

Best-dressed went to a Green Goblin-inspired outfit and another leaper dressed as Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

Gary said: “They wanted to make a good show of it, and they really did. They were jibing each other, egging each other on, and making good fun of it.”

Gary’s son Toby, who is autistic and has epilepsy, donned a Captain America costume.

Gary, 69, said: “He always has a good time. He enjoys the attention I think!”

The chairman of Arun Divers said his group had a boat there to help haul the jumpers out of the river, and thanked the Worthing British Sub Aqua Club for bringing theirs along to help out.