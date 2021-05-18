Littlehampton has a new mayor: ‘I am honoured to have been elected’

Councillor Michelle Molloy, who represents the River Ward, was elected first citizen on May 13, and succeeds councillor David Chace, Littlehampton Town Council confirmed.

“I am honoured to have been elected as the new mayor of Littlehampton,” said Miss Molloy.

“I have lived in Littlehampton my whole life and am lucky to be raising my daughter in such a beautiful place, surrounded by a welcoming, friendly and passionate community.

Littlehampton’s new mayor, Michelle Molloy. Picture: Littlehampton Town Council

“Even with all its faults, it is a beautiful town.

“I am certain the year ahead will bring me many new experiences and challenges. All of which I will endeavour to embrace and carry out always with the best interest of our community and town at the core of it.”

Miss Molloy said she is keen to increase communication between the town council and the public, especially the younger generation and is urging residents to get in touch with her and other councillors if they have concerns they wish to raise.

And she has chosen three charities for her mayoral year – Arun Youth Projects, West Sussex Mind and The Arun Veterans and Armed Forces Breakfast Club.

“I chose these three charities for the work they do directly with our community in helping our residents with their mental health and wellbeing,” she said.

“I have been given a great opportunity to raise awareness and much-need funds for these chosen charities and organisations.

“It is always tough, choosing a charity as we have so many worthy causes within our town.”

Miss Molloy will be using the mayor of Littlehampton Facebook page and a column in the Gazette to bring people news and keep them up to date with her work.

People can also watch a video of her addressing residents and businesses of the town by visiting the town council’s website or the mayor’s Facebook page.

And anyone who would like to get in touch with her directly can email her at [email protected]