Littlehampton Flower Club presents cheque to end ‘magnificent’ year of fundraising for Littlehampton RNLI

Littlehampton Flower Club members have raised £400 for Littlehampton RNLI, having chosen the local branch as the club’s charity for 2019.

The monthly bring and buy charity table, the sale of flower arrangements at the Littlehampton Family Fun Day and a delicious cake sale at the club all contributed to the total.

Littlehampton Flower Club members present the cheque to Brian Capp from Littlehampton RNLI

The committee said it was a magnificent total and the generosity and support of members was much appreciated.

A cheque was presented to Brian Capp by committee members in front of the Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renee Sherman.