Littlehampton fireworks display ‘really brought the town out’

The fireworks display held in Littlehampton last night has been praised for bringing the community together for a ‘marvellous’ event.

The event had originally been planned to take place on Saturday, but was postponed on the day of the event due a forecast of heavy rain and gale force winds.

Littlehampton fireworks display. Photo: Kate Shemilt ks190594

The display and funfair were swiftly rearranged for two days later and drew a large crowd on the night.

Tyndall Jones, a veteran member of the Littlehampton Bonfire Society, said: “It as a marvellous event.

“There was quite a large crowd down there. Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves.”

He said it had been a ‘difficult decision’ to postpone the event from Saturday night as planned.

“It was a hard decision to make but we think we made the right call,” he said. “It had stopped raining but everything was wet underfoot, I don’t think so many people would have turned out.”

The display was run by Coles Amusements, who stepped in after the Littlehampton Bonfire Society announced it had to cancel this year’s parade and bonfire due to safety reasons.

The event was funded by an anonymous benefactor, as well as funds from Littlehampton Town Council and support from Arun District Council.

Mr Jones said he ‘could not praise the councils enough’.

“Full marks to Coles and the two councils,” he said. “The people involved have been absolutely wonderful.”

The firework display was the exact same one the Bonfire Society would have had.

Mr Jones said of the event: “It’s not the same as a bonfire night, it wasn’t a bonfire event as such, but it gave Littlehampton a fireworks display.

“The sponsor was very keen that Littlehampton shouldn’t miss out completely.

“It made a community event of it and really brought the town out on a dull October evening.”

He spent the evening collecting donations towards general bonfire funds and said he hoped the bonfire would return next year.

Mr Jones said: He said: “The wish of the Bonfire Society is to continue.

“We have to see where we are when the dust settles, but we are determined to keep going.

“We may come back slightly altered, we may have to adapt things, but we want to keep going, we want to give this town a bonfire night.

“We definitely won’t give up without a fight.”

