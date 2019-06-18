Littlehampton father-and-son flight attendants work together for Father’s Day

To celebrate Father’s Day an airline surprised some of its fathers and their sons and daughters by offering them the chance to work together on a special long-haul flight – and a Littlehampton father and son were among them.

The flight, from Heathrow to San Diego, departed with help from father-and-daughter and father-and-son teams working across the British Airways’ operation. None of the pairs had worked together before, making the flight a special experience.

Craig Obal, cabin crew, said: “My dad has always been my role model. Now that I am a father myself, if I can give my children even half of the love and laughter that he gave to me, then they’ll be alright!

“We’re more familiar with passing each other in the skies than flying together, so couldn’t wait to work alongside my Dad as he’s my best bud. I loved that I could call him ‘Dad’ on board rather than use his first time. And customers enjoyed it!”

Andrew Obal, his dad, added: “With both myself and my son often working in different time zones and countries around the world, it sometimes means that we celebrate special days like birthdays and Christmas on different dates.

“Father’s Day is of extra importance for us as my son is now a father too, so being a part of this flight and watching my son serve our customers was such a special moment.”