Littlehampton families help make Wick Week 2019 a great success

Fun free activities for all the family were enjoyed in Littlehampton during Wick Week 2019.

Now in its 19th year, the week sees groups and organisations in the Wick area work together to put on numerous activities, with the help of funding from Littlehampton Town Council.

Enjoying the Wick Week Active Park and Play sessions, hosted by Freedom Leisure at Water Lane Park. Picture: Scott Ramsey.

This year, it was run by the team at Wick Information Centre, as Wick Village Traders Association will be having its own, brand new Wick Festival at the end of August.

Julie Roby, centre manager, is involved in organising both events and said the aim was to provide something for families at both ends of the school summer holiday.

She said: “Wick Week had over 20 events this year and it was very successful, with a lot of the children’s events being full. The bath bomb making and clay making workshops were very popular, with more than 50 children taking part in each.

“Wick Festival will have 21 events and they will be different types of events, running alongside the scarecrow festival.

“We wanted to try to do something else through the summer holidays. We found during the scarecrow festival last year that there were a lot of families looking for things to do, so we thought we would try to do something.

“It is about promoting what is available in the village and showcasing the various groups. It is the community coming together.”

The Wick Village Scarecrow Festival proved popular when it was launched last year and is expected to be much bigger this year.

Wick Festival will run from August 24 to September 3, with events including a family cream tea and magic show.