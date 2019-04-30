Littlehampton Croquet Club set for charity clubhouse opening

Littlehampton Croquet Club will be welcoming people in for a charity celebration to mark the grand opening of its new clubhouse.

Alan Gammon, chairman of Arun District Council, will be officially opening the new clubhouse on the sportsfield in St Flora’s Road, after the club replaced its previous 110-year-old clubhouse.

Following the ribbon cutting on Sunday at 2pm, the afternoon aims to raise funds for the charity Shopmobility, with guests to enjoy afternoon tea and a raffle.

There will be an opportunity for visitors to try out the game of croquet aided by qualified coaches, all the club requests is that visitors wear flat-soled shoes or trainers.

Lilian Holdsworth, club president, said: “Croquet is a great game that can be played at any age, it is good for the mind as well because it is practical, very competitive and good fun. We have a lot of laughs, the sociability of it is worth money in itself.

“Please come along to enjoy a fun afternoon and try something new while helping to raise funds for Shopmobility. All ages and abilities are welcome.”

After receiving help from generous members, as well as Croquet Association and Postcode Community Trust funding, the club was able to install solar panels to the roof, enabling them to run a fridge, a tea urn and LED lights.

Members said this facility has made a great difference to the use of the clubhouse, making it more accessible and practical for the members and visiting clubs.

For more information about Littlehampton Croquet Club, visit www.littlehampton-croquet.club