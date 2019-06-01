Littlehampton children take on Peppa Pig walk around Mewsbrook Park to help Save The Children

Three Arun childminders led a group of small explorers on a trek around Mewsbrook Park to raise £229 for Save The Children.

Little ones aged between one and four took part in the Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle charity walk with childminders Natalie Hull, Reina Mallet, Carole Banting and parent Dale Thomas.

The group of children took on three laps of Mewsbrook Park for Save the Children

Natalie said: “The little children all did three laps of the park which is far for their little legs. The sun was shining so unfortunately there were not any muddy puddles, however we made our own muddy puddles by bringing along bottles of water and emptying them onto the mud.”

The group’s goal was to raise £200 for Save the Children, but so far they have collected £229 from family and friends.

Natalie said: Before the big day, we spoke to the children about how lucky they were to have all the things that they have, and to have all the people that cared for them, but then explained not all children in the world are as lucky so we wanted to raise money for Save The Children to help those children that are in need.

“The children were all very enthusiastic about helping these children, and the fact that it was a Peppa Pig themed walk made it even more exciting.” During the walk the children carried posters, wore Peppa Pig muddy puddle stickers and held a collection box. They were all rewarded with a certificate at the end, and the adults got a certificate too.

They took posters and wore Peppa Pig badges

To donate to the group, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/arunchildmindersmuddypuddlewalk