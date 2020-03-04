Littlehampton cheerleader to represent England at world championships

A 19 year old cheerleader from Littlehampton, who competes for the Sussex Tornados, has earned a place in a national team

Tara Swift started cheerleading with Sussex Tornados as a base in 2005 and continues to do so.

The England Adaptive Abilities team, a mix of disabled and non-disabled athletes, advertised some try outs through social media that caught Tara’s eye .

Tara turned up to the try outs with an open mind, thinking that she would not make the team – but she was proven wrong.

She said: “When I found out I had actually made the team, I couldn’t help but ball my eyes out – it was probably the best news I have ever had.”

As part of the England Adaptive Abilities team, Tara has been given the opportunity to join the first all-female adaptive abilities team. She said: “This opportunity I’ve been given is truly amazing.

“As a team we are really close and each and every athlete on the team continues to inspire me daily.

“I wouldn’t have made it without the coaching from Carley Johnson and Lianne Blackwood – they have taught me everything I know since the age of five.”

In April, the England Adaptive Abilities will be taking two teams to the ICU World Championships in Orlando, Florida, where Tara will compete with the all-female team. She said: “I am really excited to compete at the worlds, as it is my first year competing in such a huge event.”

The team will be showcasing the routine at the BCA nationals in Telford, shortly before they compete with it at the world championships.