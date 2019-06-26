Littlehampton charity shop trio plan group head shave for Barnardo’s to help vulnerable children

A Littlehampton charity shop is planning a group head shave to raise vital funds for vulnerable children.

Barnardo’s store manager JoJo Williams and team members Sam McKenzie and Chris Gatford have signed up and want to raise £1,000 for the charity.

JoJo said: “We are really excited but also a little nervous. However, it is all for a great cause as Barnardo’s supports the most vulnerable and disadvantaged children across the UK. If doing this can help even one child then it will be worth it.

“I and my team are passionate and dedicated to raising money to support the most vulnerable children, young people and families in this country. We are doing a group head shave to raise £1,000 to allow these children to live in safety and fulfill their potential.”

JoJo, Sam and Chris are inviting people to pop into the shop at 74 High Street, Littlehampton, to show their support. The head shave will take place at midday on Saturday, July 13.

JoJo said: “Just £5 will allow a young carer to have a break with their friends in town or provide paper and pencils for an after school club so children don’t have to be at home on their own, £10 will provide books and toys for a family with a severely disabled child, £25 can help support a traumatised child to live a normal life with counselling and advice.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barnardosbaldy to make a donation.