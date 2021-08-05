Littlehampton boxing gym in desperate need of new place to call home

Chris Wright, owner and head coach of Littlehampton-based Above the Belt, took over the boxing gym part-time in May, 2019, before taking on its full-time running 14 months later.

Above the Belt boxing gym and Amateur Boxing Club Littlehampton are now partnering up to find a shared space where they can do their best to help the community.

Forty-two-year-old Chris, is desperately hoping to find a new space by next month, in order to start the boxing season on time.

Chris Wright infront of the building where he used to run his boxing business, he's now looking for a new location to work from. Pic S Robards.

Chris said: “An ideal place would be just somewhere with an open space, private toilets, and a kitchenette with a sink and fridge, with affordable rent.

“We just need a secure space which is preferably about five or ten minutes walk from Littlehampton station.

“Some places I have looked at want six to eight months rent up front as a deposit, but we just don’t have that money.

“We want people to know that we are two long-standing clubs that aren’t going to go anywhere once we’ve found the right property.”

The two gyms offer a well-rounded view of boxing.

Chris said: “My boxing gym is tailor-made for fitness, whereas the Amateur Boxing Club is where you would go if you want to really compete and work your way towards becoming an athlete.”

Above the Belt boxing gym can help anyone in the local area, from under-eights to adults, to people struggling with their mental health. Chris added: “People want somewhere to call their club.

“You need that place where you feel safe, and I think it’s that club environment that everybody is really missing.”

Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected],com