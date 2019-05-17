Littlehampton boxing gym has classes for women and children, and helps teenagers deal with anger

A Littlehampton boxing gym is helping young people to turn their lives around by instilling discipline and building confidence.

Above the Belt was opened by Chris Wright at the end of last year and members say there is nothing else like it in the town.

Above the Belt Boxing Gym at 1 Arcade Road, Littlehampton

As proprietor and head coach, Chris promotes learning to box safely while having fun and getting fit, and members say his broad smile indicates there is bound to be a lot of fun to be had.

Chris said: “We have enjoyed some positive feedback from our members. One had what he thought would be a custodial sentence turned to a suspended sentence following his hard work and dedication in the gym to help him avoid his previous triggers to his bad lifestyle.

“I have also helped a couple of teenagers who have anger issues at school in controlling their anger in a controlled environment.”

The purpose built gym, next to The Arcade, offers white collar boxing in mixed classes and sparring classes, as well as children’s classes for reception pupils up to year six.

Chris said:”There will be a range of gradings so that children can learn and build on their new skills in a safe and measured way. On top of this, it is the first gym across to the south to offer ladies-only boxing with an emphasis on having a great workout, with the correct technique but non-contact to encourage women to develop confidence in themselves and the sport.”

He is keen to promote the mental health benefits, as well as the discipline boxing instils.

One member said: “Chris is a very friendly, down-to-earth bloke who is usually sporting a huge grin on his face, which is one of the many reasons that makes Above the Belt Boxing so friendly and inviting.”

Above the Belt is open Monday to Thursday, with children’s classes on Saturdays. For more information, contact Chris at abovethebelt@outlook.com or visit the Facebookpage Above the Belt Boxing Gym.