Littlehampton Bonfire Society needs volunteers to make torches for annual celebrations

Littlehampton Bonfire Society is looking for more volunteers to make the torches for their annual celebrations.

The group is holding a number of weekend torchmaking sessions; on Sunday, Tyndall Jones, Mick Rowbotham, Lynda Baker and Charlotte Grimes helped make 200 torches.

Littlehampton Bonfire Society making torches for the celebrations in November

The next events will be held on August 11, September 8, 22 and 29.

Sue Baker from the society said: “We are in great need of volunteers at present both for the torch making sessions and also we are looking for marshals for our bonfire night, people to help build and guard the bonfire, people to help put out barriers and collect them back in the weekend of October 26.

“Unlike previous years we are needing to have firm commitments from volunteers two months before the actual event. This is to comply with safety requirements.”

Those interested in volunteering should contact littlehamptonbonfiresociety@hotmail.co.uk or see Tyndall Jones via the sports shop in the High Street or message Susan Baker on the Littlehampton Bonfire Society Facebook page.

