Littlehampton Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club overwhelmed by support from customers at Morrisons

Members of Littlehampton Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club collecting at Morrisons Littlehampton
Customers at Morrisons Littlehampton donated hundreds of pounds to Littlehampton Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club during a collection in store.

Ian Buckland, vice-chairman of the club, was overwhelmed with the generosity and support shown by the people of Littlehampton.

He said: “We raised a massive £605.46 which will go towards supporting our veterans in many ways, as in assisting with travelling costs to specialist appointments for mental health support and medical needs, much-needed extra food and for everyday general support for their wellbeing.”

The collection was organised with the help of Alison Whitburn, the store’s community champion.

She said: “As always, our customers were amazing.”