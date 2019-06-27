Littlehampton Armed Forces Day: everything you need to know

With Littlehampton Armed Forces Day around the corner, here is everything you need to know about one of the town's biggest events.

When is it?

Littlehampton Armed Forces Day. Last year's event

The free event will take place on the Seafront Greens on Saturday (June 29) from 10.30am to 5pm.

What is happening?

At 10.30am, there will be a parade along South Terrace, followed by a service, and at 11.40am, there will be a Boultbee Spitfire aerial display over the sea.

This will be followed by a performance from the Gatwick Caledonian Pipe Band at 12.30pm and motorcycle stunt display artist Flyin Ryan at 1.20pm.

Littlehampton Armed Forces Day. The parade at last year's event

At 2.20pm there will be an armoured vehicles display and an exhibition of military vehicles, while at 2.45pm, the Cadets Massed Band will perform on the Stage by the Sea.

Flyin Ryan was due to perform more stunts at 3.45pm, with a Battle of Britain memorial flypast of Hurricane aircraft at 4pm followed by a sunset service.

What family activities are there to do?

The family-friendly event includes the Allsorts Airsoft shooting range, the Scouts Crate Challenge and the Army Cadets climbing wall and archery tag.

Littlehampton Armed Forces Day. The armoured vehicles display at last year's event

What stalls are there?

A charity fair featuring services’ charities and local uniformed organisations and a vintage market are available for people to buy gifts.

A collection will be held during the day to raise money for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

What food is available?

Food and drink will be available to purchase from the Rolling Stone Pizzeria, Edgcumbes Coffee and the NAAFI tent, while SW Catering will also be on site with their hog roast and jacket potato unit.

How can I get there and where can I park?

West Green Car Park and East Beach Car Park are the nearest car parks to the event, but due to its popularity it is advised to get there as soon as possible.

Stagecoach South is also offering free bus travel to Armed Forces personnel carrying ID on Armed Forces Day on Saturday. Find out more here.