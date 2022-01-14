Littlehampton Exotics on the High Street has announced its dog competition, where the winner will receive week’s worth of Forthglade dog food and a selection of natural dog treats.

To enter the competition, people will need to post a picture of their dog with their dog’s name and a little bit about them. The winner will be chosen on Tuesday (January 18).

Fin Osborn, 21, manager of Littlehampton Exotics said: “We decided to do a little giveaway to share our love for dogs as well as give everyone else an opportunity to share their own with each other. It’s going to be very hard to pick a winner. They all deserve a treat or two.”