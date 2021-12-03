Light Up a Life: Littlehampton remembrance service organised for people who have lost loved ones during the pandemic
Littlehampton town chaplains are working in partnership with Reynolds Funeral Service to organise a remembrance service for people in the town who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.
The Rev Martin Seymour, pastor for Littlehampton Baptist Church and padre for Littlehampton Veterans Breakfast Club, said they had all recognised a real need in people who have lost loved ones over the past 18 months and could not visit or attend funerals.
The Light Up a Life remembrance service will be held at Littlehampton Baptist Church on Friday, December 10, at 7pm and it is open to everyone.
Mr Seymour said: “We have been through nearly two years of pretty rotten stuff. We all recognise we have lost loved ones and because of lockdown, Covid-19 and restrictions on travel, we may not have been able to honour and pay respects.
“Reynolds, who are the experts on this, and myself, dealing with bereaved families, know there are so many who didn’t have the opportunity to light up a life, visit in hospital or go to the funeral.
“This event is to give all those who feel grieved that the events of 2020/21 robbed so many of the opportunity to pay last respects. We wanted to give everybody a moment, the time and space to reflect.
“Light Up a Life is to honour and take a moment to remember those who are no longer with us, no matter how long ago a loved one left this life. We have an opportunity to join together and celebrate the life of someone we cherish.”
There will be a roll of honour projected during the service, with photographs and names, and as each comes up, the loved ones will be invited up to tie a ribbon or light a candle in memory.
If you would like to attend, please send the name of a loved one and a digital photograph to [email protected]
At the end of the service can stay if they want to reflect for longer or just leave quietly.