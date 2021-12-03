The Rev Martin Seymour, pastor for Littlehampton Baptist Church and padre for Littlehampton Veterans Breakfast Club, said they had all recognised a real need in people who have lost loved ones over the past 18 months and could not visit or attend funerals.

The Light Up a Life remembrance service will be held at Littlehampton Baptist Church on Friday, December 10, at 7pm and it is open to everyone.

Mr Seymour said: “We have been through nearly two years of pretty rotten stuff. We all recognise we have lost loved ones and because of lockdown, Covid-19 and restrictions on travel, we may not have been able to honour and pay respects.

The Rev Martin Seymour, a Littlehampton town chaplain, in High Street. Picture: Derek Martin DM2100276a

“Reynolds, who are the experts on this, and myself, dealing with bereaved families, know there are so many who didn’t have the opportunity to light up a life, visit in hospital or go to the funeral.

“This event is to give all those who feel grieved that the events of 2020/21 robbed so many of the opportunity to pay last respects. We wanted to give everybody a moment, the time and space to reflect.

“Light Up a Life is to honour and take a moment to remember those who are no longer with us, no matter how long ago a loved one left this life. We have an opportunity to join together and celebrate the life of someone we cherish.”

There will be a roll of honour projected during the service, with photographs and names, and as each comes up, the loved ones will be invited up to tie a ribbon or light a candle in memory.

If you would like to attend, please send the name of a loved one and a digital photograph to [email protected]