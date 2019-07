Laura Ashley has confirmed the closing date of the Worthing store.

A statement from Laura Ashley, which has had a store in Montague Place for more than a decade, said: “Our Worthing store lease is due to expire and the company has made a decision to exercise its break option, which means we propose to close the store on August 12th 2019.

“We have entered into a process of consultation with the employees affected.”