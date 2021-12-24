Repair work on a burst main in West Way is ongoing after a leak on Wednesday (December 22) — the fourth in three months on the same residential estate — resulted in heavy sewage flooding onto pavements and driveway.

Some social media users, who live in the area, have threatened that they won't pay their water bills until the problem is fully fixed.

Video shows anger of residents after latest burst just days before Christmas

So that homes 'can continue to use their services as normal', tankers remain in the area to manage the flow of wastewater. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Southern Water said on Thursday evening that works were 'progressing well', adding: "Our focus is also on cleaning and disinfecting the area for customers, with additional cleaning units are arriving tomorrow to provide further support.

"We are visiting all the properties affected by the burst, and offering compensation."

Southern Water said it 'fully appreciates' the frustration the ongoing issue is causing and understands the strength of feelings 'that are driving customers to consider non-payment of bills'.

"However, we urge them to express concerns with us directly so that we can liaise with them on the matter," a spokesperson added.

Traffic management on the A259 'must stay in place for now' to allow tankers to work safely. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"If customers fail to pay their bills there can be an impact on their Credit File and this is something we wish to avoid.

"We will make sure that customers’ properties are returned to their pre-burst state, cover any expenses incurred as a result of the burst, and as mentioned above, be offering compensation."

Southern Water said it is committed to preventing this wastewater main 'from causing further issues in the future', adding: "While there isn’t a quick or easy solution, we will be replacing the main in full next year."

The spokesperson said: "This means that traffic management on the A259 must stay in place for now to allow this to happen safely.