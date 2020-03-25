Lancing girl becomes youngest Briton to reach Everest milestone
A record-breaking six-year-old girl from Lancing has claimed another climbing first.
On December 3, Ashleen Mandrick from Brighton Road reached the south base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal – 5,364 metres above sea level.
Ashleen Mandrick from Lancing reached the south base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal, which is 5,364 metres above sea level.
Ashleen Mandrick from Lancing reached the south base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal, which is 5,364 metres above sea level.
Ashleen Mandrick from Lancing reached the south base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal, which is 5,364 metres above sea level.
Ashleen Mandrick from Lancing reached the south base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal, which is 5,364 metres above sea level.
