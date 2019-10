KFC has responded to rumours it is moving its flagship restaurant in Worthing.

The branch in South Street, Worthing, is a popular haunt for fried chicken lovers.

KFC in South Street, Worthing, in 2018

But a KFC spokesman confirmed it would be moving.

They said: “We’re on the move…but we’re not going too far! Fingers crossed, our new home on Chapel Road will be open soon!”

The site was formerly the home of Maplin Electronics before it closed down.