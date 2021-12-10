Internet stars The Bald Builders want to open their Climping café for longer hours

Brad Hanson from Littlehampton and Sam Hughes from Bognor, also known as ‘The Bald Builders’

The Bald Kitchen, run by the Bald Builders, on the site of the former Bairds Farm Shop in Crookthorn Lane was granted opening hours of 6am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm on Saturday and 8am to 2pm as part of its original planning application.

Now an application has been made to vary that condition to open until 4pm on Sunday.

“The café serves the public and garden centre,” the application said.

The Bald Kitchen being installed

“The garden centre closes on Sunday at 4pm so we are asking that the café complements this by also closing at 4pm on Sundays.”

The builders – also know as Brad Hanson, from Littlehampton, and Sam Hughes, from Bognor Regis – have attracted more than one million followers on social media with their range of cheeky, funny and informative videos.

They alaunched their own food truck before gaining permission for the café.