In pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Worthing

After the two-minute silence at 11am, there was a service led by the mayor’s chaplain, followed by a march past. During the proceedings, Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and others laid wreaths in The Field of Remembrance.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Worthing War Memorial at the town hall yesterday morning to remember those who lost their lives during the two world wars and other conflicts.
