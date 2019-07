This week’s heatwave turned into a dramatic thunderstorm in the early hours of this morning (July 24).

The skies around the area were lit up by forked lightning – here are some of the best pictures captured by residents and photographers.

1. Worthing thunderstorm Lightning illuminates the Bayside apartments in Brighton Road Glenn Thrower Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Worthing thunderstorm Lightning illuminates the Bayside apartments in Brighton Road Glenn Thrower Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Worthing thunderstorm Lightning over Ferring Milnerpics Photography Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Worthing thunderstorm Lightning over Ferring Milnerpics Photography Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more