Hundreds sign petition calling for Worthing Lido ‘to be restored’

Two members of the local Labour Party have set up a petition calling for the Worthing Lido to be restored.

The petition, which was created by Sam Theodoridi and Caroline Baxter, has been signed more than 1,400 times since it was started four days ago.

Its creators said: “We have set this petition up on behalf of Worthing Labour Party to ask the council to prioritise the restoration of this amazing building, so that it can once again be put to best use for our community.

“We think the people of Worthing should be asked what they think is the best use of the Lido.

“If the community decides that they would like it to be restored to its original use as a swimming pool, we should consider how to make this a ‘green’ initiative, in line with the council’s Climate Emergency declaration.

“We should also consider investing in a retractable roof, which would make the best use of this fantastic space whatever the British weather!”

Councillor Beccy Cooper, leader of the Labour Group, said the Lido was a ‘fantastic community asset’ with ‘huge potential’.

She said the swimming pool still existed beneath the temporary floor, adding that the Lido was formerly a ‘great venue for live music events’.

“There is so much possibility with this incredible building,” she said.

“The hugely positive response to the petition sends a strong message from the community to the council, that they want this development to be a high priority in our town.”

A spokesman for Worthing Borough Council said: “While we own the lido, the day-to-day operation and offer is the responsibility of a private operator who has a long-term lease on the building.

“The council maintains a good working relationship with them to understand their plans for this landmark.

“Longer term, the lido forms part of our ambitious and wide-reaching seafront strategy which is already bearing fruit, through the creation of high-quality visitor attractions, such as the WOW Observation Wheel and new 200-cover beachside restaurant which received planning permission last week.”

The petition can be signed here.

