Hundreds raised in support of veterans at Littlehampton Morrisons

More than £600 was raised to benefit veterans in the area at a collection for money and food at Morrisons in Littlehampton.

Organised by members of the Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, the collection over the weekend of May 16 to 18 was met with generosity from customers.

Town, district and county councillor Ian Buckland is vice-chairman of the Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club. He said he was overwhelmed with the generosity and support shown by the town.

Ian said: “We raised a massive £605.46 which will go towards supporting our veterans in many ways as in assisting with travelling costs to specialist appointments for mental health support and medical needs, much-needed extra food, and for everyday general support for their wellbeing. I thank you all for your generosity and support.”

The Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club is held every Wednesday and Saturday at Cafe 72 in High Street.