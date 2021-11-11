The new ‘reflection room’ has opened thanks to funding from Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity of St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands hospitals.

The room, which allows families to spend quality time together away from the busy nursery environment, was officially opened by Dame Marianne Griffiths, chief executive, on November 5.

The opening was attended by Dr Maggie Davies, chief nurse, Dr Andy Heeps, managing director, and local artist Chloe Dowsett, who painted the room’s mural.

Left to right: Marianne Griffiths, Hilary Sparkes, Maggie Davies, Chloe Dowsett and Andy Heeps in the new reflection room at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester

Hilary Sparkes, ward manager, said: “The renovation came as an unintended consequence of the pandemic.

“With many of our meetings being held virtually, the room was not being used, so we decided to transform it into a space that our families can really benefit from and take time and reflect, away from the busy nursery setting.

“The mural is a fabulous touch and the reference to Bosham Harbour and the rainbows are so beautifully captured.”

“We thoughtfully designed the room to be calming and provide a space where delicate and private discussions can be held, and for families to feel as comfortable as possible and spend quality time together,” said Andrea Field, nursery nurse and development care lead.

The new reflection room at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester

Marianne Griffiths, chief executive of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “Patients and their families are at the heart of everything we do at University Hospitals Sussex, and this renovation is no exception.

“It’s a true pleasure to officially open this room, and know that it will bring a sense of calm and tranquillity to families who use it.”

Love Your Hospital was happy to support the refurbishment of the room for the ward and the families, said Steve Crump, is director of charities.

“Love Your Hospital is committed to improving the hospital experience for patients and their loved ones,” he said.

The reflection room at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester features a lovely mural