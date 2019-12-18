Homelessness charity Turning Tides sees record numbers for annual SleepOut

A record number of people took part in Turning Tides’ annual SleepOut to raise awareness of the difficulties of homelessness, specifically in winter.

The 48-strong group, aged between 14 and 70, slept out in Broadwater Primary School’s playground on an extremely cold and wet night, to show support and send out the message that homelessness must end.

The SleepOut participants included people from a number of organisations including NCS, Concordia, Barnham Opticians, Priavo, Kreston Reeves, Jacobs Steel and Equiniti as well as the Littlehampton Mayor, Turning Tides staff and Worthing youth council.

So far, the event, which this year combined the Worthing and Littlehampton SleepOut has raised more than £9,000.

Lucy Knowles, community fundraiser, said: “It was lovely to see so many of our supporters come together to share this experience and want to gain more of an insight into how it feels for some of our clients.

“A massive thank you to all of those who took part or helped during the event and thanks to Broadwater CofE Primary school for allowing us to use their school as the venue again.”

Turning Tides has also launched its Christmas gift card appeal and is asking the community to donate £5 gift cards for selected stores as presents for its clients at Christmas.

The selected stores are: Boots, Costa, Greggs, Starbucks, Subway, Superdrug, WHSmith and Wilkinson.

Gift cards can either be posted or handed in at the Turning Tides office at Worthing Town Hall.