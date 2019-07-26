Hollywood superstar Tom Hardy visits Steyning food store and café

Staff and shoppers at a Steyning store were treated to a sprinkle of star dust yesterday as actor Tom Hardy dropped in for a visit.

Horsham local Mark Faulkner was in The Sussex Produce Company store in Steyning High Street with his wife Emmy and sister, Honor Young, when they spotted the star doing some 'low key' shopping.

Tom Hardy with Emmy Faulkner and Honor Young. Pic: Mark Faulkner

Mark said Tom was happy to pose for a quick photograph, but was understandably keen to keep a low profile given his level of fame.

The pair were excited to get a picture with the Hollywood hunk, he said, adding 'which woman wouldn't be?'

The star of films such as Mad Max, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception was reported to have moved to the countryside from London last year with his wife, actress Charlotte Riley, after Tom was targeted by a female stalker.

The Steyning Produce Company started life as a greengrocer in 2007 and has expanded to sell a broad range of local produce from its Steyning and Worthing stores.