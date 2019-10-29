Here’s when your child’s Littlehampton area school reception class pictures will be in the paper

As in previous years, the Gazette is once again publishing pictures of the children who have just started at infant and primary schools in our area.
On Thursday (October 31), we will be printing a special 12-page, pull-out supplement featuring the reception class children at these schools:
St Wilfred’s Catholic Primary School, Angmering
Georgian Gardens Community Primary School, Rustington
Summerlea Community Primary School, Rustington
Lyminster Primary School, Wick
East Preston Infant School
River Beach Primary School, Littlehampton
Rustington Community Primary School
St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, Arundel
Amberley CE Primary School
Walberton and Binsted CE Primary School
But do not worry if you child’s school is not listed here, as we have a few more pictures that will be featured in the following week’s edition.
So, do not forget to pick up a copy of the Littlehampton Gazette, out on October 31.