Here’s the Littlehampton areas with the highest household income

We’ve looked at the average household income in the Littlehampton area.

The areas identified are Littlehampton wards. We have used information from the website www.propertydetective.com which has gathered the details via the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The average household income in the UK for the financial year ending 2018 was £28,400, according to the ONS. All street pictures from Google Maps.

Ford. Average household income of 45,000 pounds is higher than the national average.

Climping. Average household income of 45,000 pounds is higher than the national average

Rustington. Average household income of 43,000 pounds is higher than the national average.

Brookfield. Average household income of 39,000 pounds is higher than the national average.

