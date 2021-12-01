Arun wants to hear your views in the public consultation running until January 14, 2022.

The new pricing structure is proposed to help support council services, it says.

A statement from the council said: “It is important to highlight that Arun District Council currently has the lowest town centre charges in West Sussex and charges in the town centres have not increased since 2016.”

Regis Centre car park

“We will continue the disc parking scheme which allows two hours free parking.

“Keeping our car parks well maintained and safe is a priority and this work is supported by the income received from parking charges.”

Councillor David Edwards, chair of the environment committee, said: “Covid hit everyone hard and as we continue the recovery process, we need to find a balance between meeting our financial commitments to provide services for our residents and supporting local businesses.

“I would urge everyone to comment on the consultation so the council can make the best decision for the district.”,

Any comments on the variation of the charges must be received, no later than January 14, 2022, by emailing [email protected]

If you would prefer to write a letter this should be addressed to; Arun District Council Parking Services, Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, BN17 5LF and needs to be received no later than January 14.

The proposed changes:

Short stay car parks in Bognor Regis (Regis Centre, Hothamton, Lyon Street) and Littlehampton (Manor House, Surrey Street, St. Martins and Anchor Springs) would rise from 80p to 90p for up to one hour, from £1.60 to £1.80 for up to two, from £2.40 to £2.70 up to three and from £3.20 to £3.60 for up to four.

For Crown Yard in Arundel stays of up to one hour would increase from 70p to 90p, up to two hours from £1.40 to £1.80, up to three £2.10 to £2.70 and for up to four £3.50 to £3.60.

Meanwhile at Arundel’s Fitzalan Pool the cost of up to two hours would rise from £1.20 to £1.50 and for up to four hours from £2.50 to £3.00.

The tariff for Fitzleet in Bognor Regis would go up from 40p to 50p for stays of up to two hours, £1.80 to £2.00 for up to three, and £2.40 to £2.50 for up to four.

For London Road in Bognor Regis charges would increase from 60p to 70p for up to an hour, £1.00 to £1.40 for up to two, and £3.00 to £3.50 for over two hours.

Seasonal charges would also change.

During the summer for Gloucester Road in Bognor Regis and East Green, Sea Road, The Wall and West Beach up to one hour stays would rise from £1.60 to £1.70, up to two hours from £3.30 to £3.40 and over two hours £8.00 to £9.00 between March and June and September and October and £10.00 to £11.00 in July and August

For West Green in Littlehampton up to one hour would increase from £1.60 to £1.70, up to three hours £3.30 to £3.40 and over three hours from £8.00 to £9.00 March to June and September and October and £10.00 to £11.00 in July and August.

Meanwhile for Banjo Road in Littlehampton and Culver Road and Rock Gardens in Bognor Regis prices would go up from £1.10 to £1.20 up to one hour, £3.20 to £3.30 up to four and £8.00 to £9.00 for stays over four hours.

West Park in Bognor Regis would remain free for stays up to two hours and anything over that the price would rise from £6.00 to £7.00.

When it comes to winter charges for Gloucester Road, West Green,East Green, Sea Road, The Wall, West Beach, Banjo Road, Mewsbrook, Culver Road and Rock Gardens stays of up to one hour would rise from 70p to 80p, and up to two from £1.40 to £1.60 and over two £2.50 to £3.00.

Permits

An increase to permit prices is also on the cards.

In town centre car parks a five-day annual would go up from £390 to £400, a seven day annual would rise from £450 to £500 and a seven day monthly increase from £100 to £120.

For Fitzleet car park an annual permit would rise from £110 to £120.

At seasonal car parks an annual permit would go up from £140 to £160, a summer permit from £80 to £90 and a winter permit from £60 to £70.