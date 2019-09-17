Have your say on Littlehampton play park renovation plans

A Littlehampton park’s play area is to receive a full upgrade.

Littlehampton Town Council will fund the work at Rosemead Park, off Fitzalan Road, after a decision made as part of the new council’s priorities.

A budget has been set to enhance the surroundings of the long-standing popular Park by Easter 2020 but before work gets underway the views of the community are being sought.

The community engagement launched on Saturday at the Town Show.

People showed a big interest in the play area being upgraded and, through a questionnaire, provided an insight into how they currently use the park, how often, and how useful they feel these new proposed facilities would be.

Chairman of the community resources committee Billy Blanchard-Cooper said: “I am delighted that we have secured funding to upgrade this community space and I urge residents to have a say about the project.

“The park is used by many different groups of people from young families to dog walkers and we want the facilities to be enjoyed by the whole community and for it to continue to be a valued asset for future generations.”

Complete the online survey at www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/rosemead.