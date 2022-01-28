The new unit was officially opened by councillor Alison Cooper, chairman of Rustington Parish Council, and vice-chairman Graham Taylor.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The old unit was closed and taken away for recycling after over 25 years of service at the beginning of October.

“It is hoped that the new one will equally serve the community for many years to come.”

The new toilet unit includes a fully accessible cubicle which incorporates a baby-change unit.

The toilet will be open from 7am to 6.30pm between the start of May and the end of September, and from 7am to 5pm between the start of October and the end of April..

The unit will be cleaned and checked throughout the day, but if it is need of attention people can call the parish council on 01903 786420 – or 07752 493539 in an emergency.

The opening comes after Rustington Parish Council won two platinum and one gold Loo of the Year awards in last year’s search for the best ‘away from home’ toilets in the UK. The village’s entries were in the Public Toilets (Non-Attended) category.