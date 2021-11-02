Residents were able to chat with the Littlehampton community wardens, who organised the party with Arun District Council’s resident engagement officer for housing, and Littlehampton town councillor Alan Butcher.

It was a celebration following the successful litter pick around the Highfield play area in August as the wardens continue to build relationships with the community.

The team of three wardens, led by Mick Kendall, is working with council partners to put on events to engage with residents and make a positive contribution to the neighbourhood in which they live.

Children enjoyed dressing up for the Halloween party in Wick

The Halloween party was sponsored by Osborne Property Services and Morrisons’ Littlehampton community champion, Alison Whitburn.

Alison said: “It was a great turnout for our pumpkin decorating competition and fancy dress competition in Highfields. It was lovely to see so many children and parents get involved.”

Around 20 children dressed up and joined in the fun with their parents, along with representatives from Arun Youth Project, which is based at the Wickbourne Centre.

Fabulous pumpkins carved for the competition

Prizes for the best three carved pumpkins were awarded, five prizes were given out for best fancy dress and everyone received a goody bag, including sweets, water, colouring books, puzzles and glow sticks, for taking part.