Guild Care homes offer bookable respite services

It can be exhausting being a carer and it is important to take time to relax. Maybe you are caring for your partner and you need to recharge your batteries, or perhaps you are getting over an illness or operation? In these times of change or recovery, it is ok to ask for help and support.

For some people, it is family and friends that become their carers and this can be a full-time job. We all need a break in our already hectic, tiring lives but even more so when you have the added pressure of looking after your mum, dad, grandparents, siblings, best friend or other special person in your life.

Having a good time at Linfield House during a garden party. Picture: Andy Whitman, Guild Care

Being a full-time carer can be an isolating existence and asking for help can be even harder.

In situations like these, Guild Care, a Worthing-based charity, can provide reassurance through its bookable respite service that allows people to stay in one of its two nursing homes, receiving care from their dedicated and friendly staff on site 24 hours a day.

When Alice’s husband, Jack, was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, she became a full-time carer, which she described as a ‘dire most horrendous situation to be in’.

Accessing Guild Care’s residential respite service was a ‘necessary lifeline’ for Alice that she ‘couldn’t have coped without’ and meant she was better able to look after Jack. A respite break gave her time to go away on weekends, see family and friends, play bridge and catch up on sleep as Jack can have restless nights.

A ballroom dancer entertaining residents at Caer Gwent. Picture: Andy Whitman, Guild Care

You or your loved one can be cared for in a safe, secure and caring environment through Guild Care’s respite service, provided with 24-hour service and personal care, spacious en-suite bedrooms, a free weekly treatment in the beauty salon and regular social activities and entertainment.

You can book up to 12 months in advance for the charity’s respite service, with a minimum stay of one week up to six weeks a time at the Caer Gwent and Linfield House nursing homes, both located in Worthing.

Gill, 81, is a full-time carer for her husband Bob and found looking after him exhausting, often being up four times a night and sometimes at an hour a time with him.

After booking Bob into a week’s respite at a Guild Care home, it made Gill feel part of the real world again.

She said: “I met some old nursing friends for a day and spent the evening with my brother. It was lovely to have normal conversations with people. It isn’t very often that I’m able to do what I want to, I appreciated having the freedom.

“Bob came out of the home walking better as the staff had him up and about every day, and even though it was three weeks ago, his walking is still improved.”

Guild Care’s Caer Gwent nursing home offers premier luxury in its elegant country manor style home, with high-quality accommodation and expert nursing care delivered by their friendly and dedicated staff.

The home, which is set in a quiet residential area, also boasts a beautiful landscaped garden and a piano bar, ideal for entertaining friends and family.

The charity’s Linfield House nursing home is a specialist built home that is warm and loving and was recently refurbished to look modern and even more welcoming. Staff pride themselves on providing the very best personalised care for their residents and truly care about the people living with them.

If you would like to find out more about Guild Care’s respite service, prices and availability, please call the Customer Service Team on 01903 327327 or email enquiry@guildcare.org or you can visit www.guildcare.org.