Global superstar and former Sussex resident Adele tearfully postpones shows

The Grammy-Award winning star, one of Britain’s richest musicians, was due to start a Las Vegas residency but announced that it would not go ahead just 24 hours before the opening night.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the star said in a tearful message on Instagram.

She said half her team had gone down with Covid and it had become impossible to finish preparations for the shows.

Adele. Photo: Getty Images 775678280

“I’m gutted,” she said. “And I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

She added: “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry.”

The star, who used to live in a £6.5 million Victorian property - Lock House in Partridge Green - said she would reschedule all show dates.

Adele lived at the 10-bedroom Partridge Green mansion at the time that her successful second album 21 was produced.

The historic property was up for sale last year but was later taken off the market, according to estate agents Savills.

But the luxury mansion was not the star’s only Sussex property.