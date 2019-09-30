Georgina Gharsallah’s mother ‘disgusted’ that residents complained about missing person posters

The mother of a missing woman from Worthing said she was ‘disgusted’ by complaints made by residents about the posters she has been putting up around the town.

Georgina Gharsallah, 31, has been missing since March 7 last year. In the meantime, her mother Andrea has been doing all she can to raise awareness of Georgina’s disappearance, including putting up posters.

Andrea Gharsallah with her daughters Sara and Arij, putting up posters on Broadwater Bridge in Worthing

But according to her, residents had complained about them.

She said: “Worthing Borough Council approached Sussex police and said they had had several complaints from local residents about the posters, so could they talk to me and ask me to stop putting them up now – which I think is disgusting.

Petra Edwards and Andrea Gharsallah in South Street Square, Worthing, to raise awareness of the disappearance of her daughter Georgina Gharsallah

“And for those considerate residents who complained: may they never have to go through what we are.

“We are not going to stop, whoever tells us. My daughter has been missing 19 months; we will continue for however long it takes.”

But a council spokesman said: “We have agreed with the police that there should be no action on these posters. Our sympathies are, as always, extended to the family of Georgina.”

Andrea also called for better CCTV coverage in the town centre after footage was released of someone who looked like Georgina by Subway the day she disappeared.