GCSE results: The Angmering School proud of students’ hard work and dedication

Individual mentions go to some of the students who achieved exceptional GCSE and BTEC grades, Joseph Baxendale with ten grade 9s and one grade 8, Alfie Charlton with nine grade 9s, Lukas Harber with six grade 9s and four grade 8s, Charlotte Larkam with seven grade 9s and two grade 8s, Evelyn Olliver with eight grade 9s and two grade 8s, Ellis Robins with six grade 9s and four grade 8s, Matthew Horney with six grade 9s and four grade 8s, Samuel Ide with seven grade 9s and three grade 8s, Katie Baker with four grade 9s and five grade 8s, and Amber Wheat with six grade 8s and four grade 7s.

The school said it was not publishing ‘headline figures’ this year but remained extremely pleased with the progress made by all the students. Teachers were delighted that the vast majority will now be able to progress to their next phase of education, training or employment, as planned.

Simon Liley, headteacher, said: “I am immensely proud of the way that the students and staff have worked together over the past two years. There have been many challenges but we have come through as a stronger community and with even greater belief in ourselves. Huge congratulations go to all of our students and we wish them all the very best as they take their next steps in education or training.”

He said the dedication of the staff to deliver fair outcomes for their students had been amazing. At Angmering, they know there are few constants in life and that has never been more evident than in the past two years, while its GCSE and BTEC students have been completing their Key Stage 4 courses, however, two things which remain constant are their pride.

