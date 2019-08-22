GCSE results: ‘Fantastic’ results at Chatsmore Catholic High School

Students, staff and parents have celebrated another year of ‘fantastic’ GCSE results at Chatsmore Catholic High School.

In English, 79 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above – equivalent to grade C or above, and in maths 75 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above – read more about the new grading system here.

Chatsmore head teacher Peter Byrne with students Kieran Malandain and Jess Hurley

Science also produced impressive results, with 74 per cent of students achieving two or more science GCSEs at grade 4 or above, while the triple scientists saw a 100 per cent pass rate.

Other high performing subjects included drama, PE and music, where the majority of students achieved the highest grades of 7, 8 or 9, equivalent to the old A/A*.

The Progress 8 score for the school, which measures a schools performance against the performance of similar-ability students nationally, was +0.24.

Head teacher Peter Byrne said: “I am extremely proud of what our students have achieved. Irrespective of the ability of our students, they have achieved fantastic grades which are significantly above the national average.

Chatsmore Catholic High School students celebrating their GCSE results

“We have had a record number of students achieve the highest grades of 7s, 8s and 9s in all of their subjects, with one student achieving a grade 9 in every single subject.

“We knew last year’s results were outstanding but to do even better this year has be an incredibly proud moment for the school.

The fact that our Progress 8 score is +0.24 means students at Chatsmore do significantly better and make more progress than other schools.”

Among the top-performing students at Chatsmore was Kieran Malandain, who said he was ‘stunned and elated’ after achieving 11 9s as well as an A* in further maths. Kieran is going on to study maths, further maths, physics, chemistry and French at Brighton College.

Chatsmore Catholic High School students celebrating their GCSE results

Jess Hurley said she was ‘Thrilled to have done even better’ than she had hoped after achieving 7s, 8s and 9s in all her exams.

Mel Cummins passed all her GCSEs and wanted to thank the staff at Chatsmore. She said: “So happy to have passed all my exams and am really thankful to all the teachers that have supported me.”

Josh Parsons was another strong performer. He said: “Very happy to have achieved four 9s and five 8s in my exams, better than I expected.”

Mr Byrne added: “I would like to thank our incredible staff, both teaching and non-teaching, for everything they did to support our students in achieving such excellent results.

“Thanks also to our wonderful parents who play such a vital role in supporting the success of their child.”