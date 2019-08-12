Fun day is in memory of man who died at Shoreham level crossing

An annual fun day in memory of a Shoreham man who lost his life on the railway is being held on Saturday.

Tommy Ramshaw was just 20 years old when he was struck by a train at Shoreham station’s level crossing in February, 2016.

After his death, Tommy’s mum Jeanette Compton set up Tommy’s Fund which aims to support families that lose an older child aged 18 to 30 suddenly.

The fun day will this year be helping the family of Jamie Bray, to pay for his funeral costs.

It will be held in Buckingham Park, from 10am til 4pm, and will feature a chance to learn circus skills, a dog show, bar, charity stalls, craft stalls and food.

Jeanette said: “In the last three years that I lost my son we have raised several thousands for small charities and local families

“Please help us to spread the word again this year.”

For more information on Tommy’s fun day and Tommy’s Fund, visit www.tommysfund.org.uk