Former Adur District Council chairman made a huge contribution to the Lancing community

A former chairman of Adur District Council and Lancing Parish Council who was widely known in the Lancing community has died at the age of 94.

Mima Robinson, a mother of two, had lived in Lancing for more than 50 years.

Mima Robinson

She was involved in many aspects of community life and served as chairman of both the parish council and district council as a Liberal and later as a Liberal Democrat.

Her husband Cliff Robinson was the former chairman of Lancing Parish Council, Adur District Council and West Sussex County Council.

In a newspaper article from the 70s, Mrs Robinson said she was inspired to get into local politics after hosting many Liberal meetings at her home in Orchard Avenue.

Mrs Robinson was the chairman of the Lancing Young Wives group for many years and had links with the Gateway Club and the Trefoil Guild.

She was the chairman of the Lancing Choral Society of which she was a stalwart for years until moving to southern Spain to retire in 2001.

She returned to live independently in Lancing on the death of her husband at the end of 2009.

Mrs Robinson worked as a secretary and personal assistant with a number of local commercial firms and legal practices, where she gained a reputation as an organiser of events.

But perhaps her greatest joy was to be chairman of governors at North Lancing Primary School over many years and where, on leaving, she was given a book incorporating a piece of art from every child in the school.

She leaves behind two sons – John, a former Lancing solicitor and district judge, and Bill, a retired accountant.

Paying tribute, councillor Neil Parkin, leader of Adur District Council, said: “She was a great and formidable lady who served the people of Lancing well for many years.

“I remember her fondly and cannot speak highly enough of the contribution she made to her community.

“My condolences go to her family, especially her two sons Bill and John, who I know well from his time as a councillor.”

Mrs Robinson’s funeral service will be held at the chapel of Tribes funeral directors, in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham on Friday, November 15, at 2pm.Donations will go to the Alzheimers Society and can be made through Tribes.

