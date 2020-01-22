Ford Airfield: First look at plans for up to 1,500 new homes

Around 450 residents, councillors and members of local interest groups attended a public exhibition of plans for up to 1,500 new homes in Ford last week.

The residential mixed-use development would be situated at ‘The Landings’ at Ford Airfield in Ford – a site that has been allocated for development in the Ford Parish Neighbourhood Plan and the Arun Local Plan.

Ford Airfield in Ford, West Sussex. Photo: Commission Air Ltd. Provided by developers Redrow and Wates

SEE MORE: Plans for up to 1,500 new homes on Ford Airfield to be displayed

Developers Redrow Homes Southern Counties and Wates Development Limited held an exhibition at Yapton and Ford Village Hall on Thursday, which they said was ‘very well attended’.

Residents were able to find out more about the plans which, along with up to 1,500 new homes, include proposals for employment floorspace, a care home, a local centre, land for a two-form entry primary school and public open space – along with allotments, sports pitches and associated facilities.

A spokesman for Redrow Southern Counties and Wates Developments said: “We received a range of positive and constructive feedback which will add further detail to this neighbourhood plan-led development, created in close cooperation with Ford Parish Council.

“The proposals include 1,500 high quality homes and a new community hub with an array of amenities, all whilst maintaining the popular car boot sales and farmers markets.

“We are excited to bring forward our plans to provide much needed new homes in this important part of West Sussex.”

A spokesman has previously said that the popular car boot sales and farmers’ markets that take place on the runways remain ‘substantially unaffected by the proposals’, the spokesman said.

A further planning application on the market site will make some minor changes to the car parking and access arrangements, added the spokesman.

The developers said they intended to submit a planning application after the exhibition.

SEE MORE: Animals hurt in Australia fires to receive care package from West Sussex vets

Health risk warning raised by UK authorities over Chinese coronavirus

County council paid £4million to unsuccessful highways contract bidder