Footage shows dead wildlife floating on Brooklands Lake after diesel spill

Officers from the Environment Agency are continuing to tackle a diesel spill in Worthing's Brooklands Park.

Images from the scene show dead fish floating on the surface of the lake after a diesel tanker spilled at the nearby Lancing Business Park.

Contractors try to remove the diesel

A spokesman for Worthing Borough Council said surface water then took the diesel into Brooklands Lake.

Contractors have been working on the scene since this morning (May 29) in an attempt to limit the environmental damage.

Fish have died as a result of the spill in Lancing Business Park