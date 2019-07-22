Flea epidemic to hit Sussex homes due to hot weather

Pet owners are being warned to be on high alert for an outbreak of fleas following the hot and humid weather forecasted.

Pets at Home is urging pet owners to regularly check their pets and homes for fleas, as the hot and humid weather conditions creates the perfect breeding ground for the parasites to thrive.

Pets at Home is warning of a flea epidemic due to the hot weather

Dr. Karlien Heyrman, head of pets for Pets at Home, explained: “If left untreated, long term flea infestations can cause real suffering for pets - including dogs, cats and small furries.

"Repeated bites can be uncomfortable and itchy for an animal, sometimes resulting in hair loss or a secondary skin infection.

"Fleas may also bite humans in the most serious of cases - seeking regular preventative treatment is a sensible precaution for all pet owners.”

READ MORE: Warning as heatwave predicted for East Sussex in coming days and A heat health alert warning issued for West Sussex

The warmer the weather, the faster flea eggs develop into adults. In cool 13°C temperatures, this will take 140 days but when temperatures hit 32°C, flea eggs become reproducing adults in just 22 days – that’s five times faster, with fleas laying up to 50 eggs per day in these conditions.

The population of fleas has grown rapidly in recent years due to warm but damp UK summers creating the perfect breeding ground for fleas. This weather, combined with better quality central heating and insulation around the home, means the risk of an infestation is bigger than ever.

Fleas don’t just live on the pets themselves but also on bedding and other soft furnishings around the house. It is important for pet owners to ensure pet bedding is washed regularly and pets are checked for fleas and bites.

To prevent and remove fleas, Pets at Home has advised all pet owners to:

Regularly treat all pets in the household with a preventative flea treatment throughout the year

Check pet’s coat for fleas or flea droppings – brown or black spots

Treat homes, work places and cars with a household flea spray

Wash pet bedding regularly at 60 degrees

Clean furniture to help destroy fleas at each stage of their life cycle

Vigorously vacuum carpets, floorboards and skirting boards

Throw away the vacuum cleaner dustbag or empty the canister after each clean