Five-year-old missing in Arun is found safe

Arun Police responded to a report of a five-year-old missing from her home yesterday evening, according to a police tweet.

However, Arun Police said she was later found 'safe and well at a friends' house'.

The incident prompted a warning from police.

Arun Police said: "Just a quick reminder for all parents to keep a close eye on your kids over the weekend which looks like it's going to be a hot one."

SEE MORE: Chichester canal death 'not suspicious'

Man arrested at house in Selsey on suspicion of online child sex offences

Bognor Regis mum and teenage daughter take part in 'largest ever environmental lobby of Parliament'